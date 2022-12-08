Ipswich: Brewdog pulls out of Waterfront bar bid
Scottish craft beer brewery and pub operator Brewdog has pulled out of a deal to open its first Suffolk venue.
The company had planned to take over a former cafe at the Stoke Bridge end of Ipswich's Waterfront.
Planning permission was granted in February and Brewdog said it would spend £750,000 on refurbishment and employ about 20 staff when it opened.
A spokesman said it had "reluctantly withdrawn" amid concerns over the economic viability of the site.
Planning permission for the Brewdog venue had been granted by Ipswich Borough Council in February, after it granted an alcohol licence the previous month.
Concerns had been raised over noise, littering and parking, but Brewdog had said the bar would be an "asset to the local community".
In a statement about its withdrawal, Brewdog said: "Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, we have reluctantly had to withdraw from the proposed Waterfront location, due to the current challenging economic conditions affecting the viability of this site.
"However, we remain committed to opening in the town in the future and bringing Brewdog to the people of Ipswich."
Brewdog has about 70 bars in the UK, with the nearest ones to Ipswich being in Norwich, Cambridge or London.
