Coach lover's joy at 50 years' free National Express travel
- Published
A man who won 50 years of free travel on National Express coaches in the UK says it feels like he has found a "golden ticket".
Tom Humphries, from Rickinghall in Suffolk, will be able to take almost unlimited journeys on the company's coaches until he is 97 years old.
Already a keen coach tripper, Mr Humphries joked that he could now become a "professional traveller".
He won the prize in the company's giveaway celebrating its 50th year.
Mr Humphries's love of coach travel began when he was at school, travelling to away matches with his school's sports teams.
"I worked out I'd probably been on at least 100 different coaches just through school trips," he said.
Mr Humphries said he had "fond memories" of travelling on a double decker coach from London to Bristol to visit his "nanna", saying he dreamt of "getting the top deck front seat as it was always a great view".
He later toured Australia and New Zealand - using coaches whenever possible.
During the past 12 years, he has regularly travelled on coaches to visit his girlfriend in Dunblane in Stirling.
Alluding to Charlie and The Chocolate Factory, he said: "When I opened the email I thought I'd won an annual pass and I was really chuffed with that.
"Then I looked again, and thought, hang on, I just won the golden ticket."
The prize allows him to take 40 trips each month, with a return journey counting as two trips.
Since winning, he said he had already taken five trips which would have cost "about £30 a go".
Asked how he would use his free ticket to ride, he said: "I might have a go at every route the company does.
"There are about 100 at the moment, but I believe new ones are going to be added, and there are many places I haven't explored before that I think I will now visit."
Although he does drive, and flies when going overseas, the joy of a coach trip, he said, was: "You don't get wound up by other drivers - you can just sit back, relax and look out the window."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk