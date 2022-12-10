Bury St Edmunds: Body found in search for missing man
A body has been found by police searching for a man who has been missing for over a month.
Stephen Keyse, 52, was last seen on 7 November at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds and was reported missing on 10 November.
A body was found in a wood in the hospital grounds on Hardwick Lane at about 11:00 GMT on Friday, police said.
Formal identification was yet to take place but Mr Keyse's family had been notified, officers added.
Suffolk Police said the body was found close to where Mr Keyse had last been seen.
The force said the death was not being treated as suspicious and a file would be prepared for the coroner.
