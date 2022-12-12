Schools shut and cars abandoned in Suffolk due to snow
Schools were closed and cars have been abandoned in a Suffolk town badly hit by snow.
Suffolk County Council have listed 16 school closures, mostly in towns and villages near the Essex border.
On social media people also reported cars being abandoned on steep hill in Haverhill as they struggled in the snow.
A full list of school closures can be found on the Suffolk County Council website.
Some schools said remote learning would be made available.
David King said his son's car became stuck in the snow on Wratting Road, Haverhill, with about 10 other cars.
"We live close by so I walked to help him. He had to abandon his car there overnight. We then helped a couple of cars that were already half way up by pushing them," he said.
Haverhill is on the county border with Essex, which was been blanketed in snow causing treacherous road conditions and widespread school closures and problems on the M25.
The Met Office has extended a yellow weather warning for snow and icy patches until 11:00 GMT on Tuesday.
