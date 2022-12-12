Stolen vehicles get pulled from Alton Water reservoir

Three stolen vehicles have been recovered from a Suffolk reservoir.

A Fiat van, a Kia SUV and a Ford car were found in Alton Water, near Ipswich, and pulled out using machinery.

Police said they were stolen between November 2019 and April 2020 and were taken using their keys.

Officers have appealed for anyone with information about the thefts or how the vehicles ended up being submerged to contact them.

A van was among those pulled from the water near Ipswich
The vehicles were stolen over a five-month period, said police
Officers are appealing for information about the thefts and how they came to be in the water

The vehicles were a Fiat Scudo, stolen on 21 November 2019 from Ferry Road, Bawdsey; a blue Kia Sportage stolen on 15 April 2020 from Snape Road, Sudbourne, and a black Ford KA stolen on 26 April 2020 from Lodge Farm Lane in Melton.

