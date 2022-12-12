Port of Felixstowe: Workers accept pay deal after strikes
- Published
A pay deal has been reached with workers at the UK's busiest container port following two walk-outs.
Members of the Unite union at the Port of Felixstowe in Suffolk went on strike in August and September after rejecting a pay offer for next year.
The port said 90% of workers had voted to accept an 8.5% pay rise plus £1,000.
Chief operating officer Robert Ashton said it was "very pleased" with the deal, which takes effect from 1 January. Unite is yet to comment.
Mr Ashton said the deal provided "welcome certainty and stability at a time when our employees, like everyone else, are facing an increase in the cost of living".
Operator Hutchison Ports (UK) had originally offered an increase of 7% plus £500.
Unite had called for a pay rise to match the rate of inflation - then at about 10% - and said the port's offer was effectively a pay cut.
About 1,900 of the port's 2,500 workers walked out for two separate strikes, each eight days long, which the port said had no significant impact on operations.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk