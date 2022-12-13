Stowmarket: Jack Last died as direct result of Covid jab - coroner
- Published
A man died of a blood clot that was a "direct result" of having the AstraZeneca Covid jab, a coroner said.
Jack Last, 27, from Stowmarket, was vaccinated on 30 March 2021 and a week later was admitted to hospital after experiencing headaches and sickness.
A scan on 10 April revealed a cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) and he died 10 days later.
Senior coroner Nigel Parsley recorded a narrative conclusion at Suffolk Coroner's Court.
He said: "Jack Last died of a blood clot to the brain, caused as a direct result of his body's reaction to the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccination which he had received on March 30, 2021."
During the two-day hearing, the inquest in Ipswich heard Mr Last was otherwise a "fit and well" man.
It was told Mr Last was initially diagnosed with a migraine at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds before further tests identified CVST.
Mr Last was given anticoagulation to thin the clot, but he developed a bleed on the brain.
He was transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge for further treatment but later died.
During the hearing, it was heard Mr Last was unable to have a CT venogram scan at the first opportunity because the out-of-hours radiographer did not have the "technical expertise" to perform the scan.
This has since been changed, the inquest was told, and there was now 24-hour provision, seven days a week.
Michael Portman-Hann, representing the family, said had the hospital been able to do the correct scan, "treatment would have been started sooner and Jack might have survived".
West Suffolk Hospital's interim chief executive Craig Black said they had and continued to "engage fully with all investigations looking into the circumstances of Jack's tragic death".
"We have robust internal review processes and are taking forward learnings, particularly around our provision for out-of-hours radiology services," he added.
Under-30s in the UK were offered an alternative Covid vaccine to the AstraZeneca jab due to evidence linking it to rare blood clots, from the week after Mr Last was vaccinated.
Cases of clots following vaccination are considered extremely rare. A major UK study said the risk of complications was dwarfed by the risks of the virus itself.
