Christmas: Ipswich residents from across the globe reflect on the festive season
- Published
It is one of the busiest weeks of the year. Everything from decorations and last-minute shopping for gifts often masks the true meaning of the festive season - the Christmas story itself. The BBC spoke to people from different parts of the world - who now call Ipswich their home - to find out what Christmas means to them.
'Partying is in our blood'
Catalina Carvajal, from Colombia, is an artist and has lived in Ipswich for six years.
"Christmas is just a party - that's what I remember.
"We celebrate Christmas on the 24 December. We usually have this big meal at eleven at night, then at midnight say 'happy Christmas' and open presents immediately. It's exciting for children.
"Sometimes we prepare a barbecue afterwards, so you can stay up for 24 hours or 36 hours in a row.
"It's a Catholic country but we use it as an excuse to party. If you are religious you do go to Mass before midnight.
"In Colombia, we put up Christmas trees but we also have the nativity. There are nine day of celebrations before the nativity, so every day from the 16 December you go to a different house, eat a lot, drink a lot, then the next day go somewhere else. It's party, party, party.
"It's in our blood!"
'The snow came up to our knees'
Community volunteer and artist Romeo Mustata, from the city of Galati in Romania, has been living in Ipswich since 2016.
"I can remember the snow in Romania coming from the end of November - so much snow that it came up to our knees.
"I always asked my father to take me out in the snow to play and make a snowman - it was really nice.
"Our Christmas starts from the end of November, when we have a big holiday for St Andrew. Then on the 1 December we have Great Union Day (the national day of Romania).
"On 6 December it is a big holiday, St Nicholas' Day. In the evening, children look in their shoes to find small gifts and presents, sometimes fruit or sweets. For children who didn't behave they will find sticks in there.
"Children sing carol songs. In the villages they go around homes, in the cities they sing in the streets and there are traditional Romanian dancers.
"We have a traditional cake called Cozonac. It's quite nice."
'We like to meet up with family'
Hatice Arslan owns clothing alterations business Stitchworld in Ipswich. She is originally from Turkey.
She says the Muslim community respects Christmas, but focuses on New Year.
"I am Muslim. I can't party at Christmas time but I respect the religion. On Christmas night, I want to watch about Jesus's life and I want to talk to my children about how he was born, his life.
"My children do send cards to friends - but after that it's all about New Year.
"Christian people give presents at Christmas but we make presents for New Year. We are living here and we need to learn this country's culture.
"I want our children to live together in respect. Respect is important.
"On Christmas Day we cannot work, so family come to my house for a nice meal - we just meet. Everywhere is closed so all the family are at my house - it makes a better time."
'I'm having a British Christmas'
Robert Gunter settled in Ipswich after a 21-year career in the US Air Force. He was stationed at RAF Mildenhall from 2003 to 2006.
"I had three Christmases here at the base," he says.
"It's like a big city within itself, helping people to feel like they were still back at home with their families, so all the American traditions are basically brought here.
"The food, for instance, we do lots of sweet stuff that we mix with savoury, like sweet potatoes. My mom would cook those with brown sugar, butter, even sage - it was a different experience altogether.
"Now that she's not with us any more I carry on those traditions and the things that she taught me.
"[Christmas at the base] is mostly geared towards single people who are away from families. They often have community Christmas parties or big dinners, so single sailors or airmen or marines don't feel left out.
"You're forced into friendships with people that you work with and then you become close, you get together and enjoy the traditions that you did back home.
"No matter where they're from in the States, you have this camaraderie that makes it feel like home.
"This year I'm having a British Christmas.
"Back home over time, families didn't get together because grandmothers passed away and mothers passed away, and when those two people are gone, the family kind of separates.
"So it's nice to have family Christmases again - with my UK family, of course."