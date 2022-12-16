Bury St Edmunds SEND school to be rebuilt from scratch
A school for children with special needs has been awarded government funding to be rebuilt from scratch.
The Priory School building, in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, is more than 50 years old and has "steps every two metres" reducing accessibility.
In May, parents and teachers called for improvements to Suffolk's SEND provision.
Laurence Graham, chief executive of SENDAT, the trust that runs the school, said: "It's our Christmas miracle."
Headteacher Sharon White said: "[The rebuild] is needed so badly and it means all students will have free access to all areas of the school.
"Currently we have to turn away some because of their mobility - we will be able to widen our access to those children who really need and deserve the sort of education we give here."
The school was built in 1973 for 80 students and now educates 200, catering for children aged nine to 18.
Mr Graham said: "We've been trying for a long while to gain capital funding for Priory for a massive rebuilding project.
"It was built on the side of a hill so we really do have steps every two metres (6ft), so it needs a full rebuild to make it accessible."
He said sports halls, science labs, art and DT (design and technology) spaces, a bigger dining hall and more toilets were all priorities.
Priory is one of 239 schools and sixth form colleges in England, including 15 in the East of England, to be refurbished as part of a £2bn government school fund.
Claire Coutinho, minister for children, families and wellbeing, said Priory was "going to get a whole new school".
She said: "With more space [Priory] can have different kinds of provision."
