Ipswich and Colchester hospitals boss warns of Christmas challenge
A boss of two East of England hospitals said it would be a "challenging Christmas" due to NHS pressures.
Nick Hulme, chief executive of Ipswich and Colchester hospitals, said the pressure across the health system was "of a magnitude I haven't seen before".
"There is a level of sickness, flu and Covid I've never seen in my career," he told BBC Radio Suffolk.
He urged people to think "carefully" about Christmas hospital visits, but said patients would be safe.
"We will continue with our amazing staff to make sure that those people who unfortunately do need to be in hospital will be safe and looked after," he said.
Mr Hulme said plans had been in place for the busy winter period since June.
He encouraged people to "remember all the good advice" about infection control, including washing of hands and keeping a safe distance.
"People think it's a cough or a cold, but for someone who's immunosuppressed or ill, flu can be fatal," he said.
"We need to protect the most vulnerable in our society and our families."
