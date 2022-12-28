Man dies after being hit by car on A14 on Christmas Day
- Published
A 30-year-old man has died after being hit by a car on Christmas Day.
Suffolk Police said a black Ford Focus collided with the man in Newmarket on the A14 eastbound towards Ipswich at about 20:40 GMT.
Police, fire and ambulance crews attended the scene and the road was closed until 05:25 GMT on Boxing Day.
The driver and another pedestrian were not injured, the force said. It has appealed for anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact officers.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.