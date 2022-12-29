Emma Lovell Australia death: Husband 'broke down' telling children
The husband of a British woman stabbed to death during a break-in at their home in Australia has told how he "broke down" when his children asked "where's Mummy?".
Emma Lovell, 41, originally from Hasketon, Suffolk, died after confronting intruders in North Lakes, Brisbane, on Boxing Day, police said.
Her husband Lee Lovell, 43, was also stabbed.
Two boys, aged 17, have been charged with murder.
The Lovells moved from Ipswich to Australia in 2011 and have two children.
"Our family group was just getting better and better," Mr Lovell told news programme A Current Affair, on Australia's Nine Network.
"We both discussed that Australia was the better choice for our family and to raise our kids in, but I'm starting to doubt that at the moment."
They were alerted to the break-in at their home by security cameras, he said.
"It was a major shock, it was terrifying to be honest."
Mr Lovell sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Asked when he realised his wife was not going to survive her injuries, Mr Lovell said: "I didn't, I thought she was, because I suppose the work the paramedics were doing at the time, um, I know she didn't have a pulse, but then they said they'd got her pulse back.
"It was a couple of hours later, I don't know, in the hospital that I was told, it was a major shock."
He had to break the news to his daughters when one asked "where's Mummy?".
"I said 'we need to talk' and I just broke down.
"I've just got to be strong now for our kids."
The family went out together on Christmas Eve and spent Christmas Day at the beach.
"Just the four of us being together, not a care in the world, just being happy with each other, so that's what I want to remember her for," Mr Lovell said.
In a statement read on his behalf on ABC News, Australia, he thanked "the first responders who attended our house on Boxing Day evening".
"You arrived far quicker than I expected," he wrote.
"Thank you for your professionalism, even though the outcome was not what we were hoping for."
Local chaplain, Lance Mergard, said there was "understandable shock" in the community.
"Security's one of the major issues of shock in situations like this," he said.
"There has been a real sense of yes, we have locked the back door now, where we never used to."
Two 17-year-old boys, one from Brisbane's Holland Park and the other from the city's Zillmere, were charged with one count each of murder, attempted murder and entering a dwelling with intent in company.
They are next due in court on 16 January.
