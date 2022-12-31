Emma Lovell's brother pays tribute to her after fatal Australian break-in
- Published
A British woman killed during a break-in at her home in Australia was "a hero", her brother has said.
Emma Lovell, 41, originally from Hasketon, Suffolk, died after confronting intruders at her home in North Lakes, Brisbane, on Boxing Day night, police said.
David Angel, who lives near Norwich, said his sister "did not deserve to die".
Two 17-year-old boys have been charged with murder.
Mrs Lovell's husband Lee Lovell was also injured in the attack and the boys have been charged with attempted murder in his case.
Mr Angel told the BBC: "Emma was wonderful. She was a beautiful person inside and out.
"Emma is a hero in our eyes, she was the most gentle, kindest person I know. She was protecting her family, her whole world, and did not deserve to die."
He said the family originally moved to Australia in November 2011 for a "better life" for their two daughters.
They wanted "a happy and safe place" to raise their family, he said.
He said his mother had visited Australia only a month ago.
"Their time spent together will be forever cherished, and we did not know it would be their last," he said.
A fundraising page organised by the local community has raised more than 75,000 Australian Dollars (£42,184) which the family hope will allow Mr Lovell to take time off work "to grieve with his daughters".
Mr Angel said the support from the community had been "amazing".
Two 17-year-old boys, one from Brisbane's Holland Park and the other from the city's Zillmere, were charged with one count each of murder, attempted murder and entering a dwelling with intent in company.
They are next due in court on 16 January.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk