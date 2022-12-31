Suffolk Police car crashes in Kesgrave while on emergency call
- Published
A police car responding to an emergency call was involved in a crash with another vehicle.
Suffolk Police said the collision happened on Main Road, Kesgrave, near Ipswich, at about 17:10 GMT on Friday.
The force said the driver and the passenger of the Hyundai and the officer, the sole occupant of the marked police car, were taken to Ipswich Hospital as a precaution.
Police have appealed for witnesses to the crash.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.