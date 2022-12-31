Suffolk County Council councillor of 17 years dies after short illness
A councillor who was chairman of the authority during the coronavirus pandemic has died after a short illness.
Suffolk County Council said Graham Newman, who represented Felixstowe Coastal, died on Wednesday.
Conservative Mr Newman was elected for the ward in 2005 and had sat on the council's cabinet a number of times.
He was a "champion for the people he represented", the council said.
Current chairman Robert Everitt said: "In Graham, Suffolk had an exemplar model of what a county councillor should be.
"A defender of local decision making, a committed public servant, an honest representative of his division and a champion for the people he represented. His loss will be felt by all his colleagues, regardless of politics.
"All our thoughts and sympathies are with his family and friends at this sad time."
Mr Newman had been the cabinet member for adult services in May 2006, before moving to lead on children, schools, and young people's services in 2009, and then holding the cabinet post for roads and transport from 2013 until 2015.
He was elected vice chairman in 2019 and went on to become chairman in October 2020.
His time as chairman, which lasted 18 months until May 2022 and spanned most of the pandemic, will be "long remembered", Mr Everitt said.
"Not only for his steadfast stewardship at a time of great change, especially the use of new technology to help council meetings continue virtually, but also for his relaxed and reassuring presence in the chair - much needed in those stressful pandemic days," he added.
Council leader Matthew Hicks said Mr Newman was "hugely dedicated councillor, a gentleman and a friend to us all".
"He was so passionate and dedicated about Felixstowe, which he loved and he never let us forget," he said.
"He was well respected by everyone and will be sorely missed."
