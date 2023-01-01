Bury St Edmunds school targeted by vandals over Christmas break
School staff said they would not "let one or two vandals ruin the start of the new year" after graffiti appeared on the building.
The criminal damage to Westley Middle School, Bury St Edmunds, happened on Tuesday, Suffolk Police said.
The school said staff attempted to clean it up but it needed a team of professionals to do so.
It said it would be removed by Wednesday for the start of the new school term.
Police have appealed for witnesses.
