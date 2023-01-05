Cost of living: Comedians stand up in Ipswich for food banks
Comedy fans are "paying" for gig tickets with bags of food rather than money to help those in need.
The Glass Eye Comedy is hosting Stand Up for Food Banks at the Dove Street Inn in Ipswich at 19:30 GMT.
Suffolk-based comedian Louie Green said members of the audience reserved their seats beforehand and needed to turn up with a donation of a "bag of life" of non-perishable food and sanitary items.
He said comedians wanted to do a "little thing to help".
"It's a worrying time for a lot of people," he said.
"We need to do something that will help now... if we can do just do a little thing to help from the comedy circuit then hopefully it'll work."
He said comedian John Mann, who is performing in the show, came up with the concept and they thought "it'll never work, but we'll try it".
However, the show at the pub on St Helen's Street has sold out in advance.
Green, who is organising the show with comedian Aaron Jay, said: "We take no money from the gig - the acts are all performing for free."
He said was "overwhelmed" by support from fellow entertainers, with more than 150 acts contacting him offering to donate their time.
Others taking part in the show include Graeme Matthews, Glenn Wool, Rosie Francis and Trevor Bickles.
Green said although the show was sold out, people could still donate.
He said it was hoped a similar show could be held in other locations.
