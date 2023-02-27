Great Waldingfield man denies killing wife and daughter
A man has denied murdering his wife and their 12-year-old daughter.
Peter Nash, 46, is accused of killing Jillu Nash, 43, and Louise Nash, who were found dead at their home on Heath Estate in Great Waldingfield, Suffolk, on 8 September.
A post-mortem examination found Louise had been stabbed in the abdomen and her mother died from pressure on the neck.
Mr Nash, of the same address, pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder at Ipswich Crown Court.
Prosecutors allege he killed the pair between 7 and 8 September.
Asked for his pleas, Mr Nash responded to both counts in turn: "I know not guilty."
Mr Nash indicated he would represent himself at trial instead of having barristers.
Asked by the judge, Mr Justice Edward Murray, if this was his "firm intention", the defendant replied: "Yes."
Mr Nash was remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance on 10 March.
A trial date has been set for 17 April.
