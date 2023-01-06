Suffolk council tax rise proposed to boost police funding
- Published
A police and crime commissioner has proposed a council tax increase to boost funding for his force.
Tim Passmore said a band D property would pay an extra £15-a-year and the additional funding would increase Suffolk's policing budget by £3.9m
He said government funding was "just not enough" and "all other options have been exhausted".
Mr Passmore has asked for the public's views on his proposal in a public survey.
The £15 increase to the police precept - the portion of council tax that helps to fund the force - is the maximum possible and would be for a band D property. Other property bands would increase in-line with this, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Mr Passmore, a Conservative police and crime commissioner, said: "Sadly, our funding from government is just not enough - as has been the case for several years now.
"Suffolk is one of the lowest funded forces in the country and faces significant challenges.
"Without the proposed increase, there is a significant risk of a reduction in service and the constabulary will simply not keep up with the increased demands placed upon it.
"I feel I have little choice but to propose the full increase to maintain the level of police service in the county. All other options have been exhausted."
Mr Passmore added that Chief Constable Rachel Kearton had advised him that the proposed additional funding from the council tax was "essential to maintain an efficient and effective service".
Ms Kearton said: "At a time when demands on policing are growing exponentially it is essential that the constabulary is equipped to deliver a high quality service and ensure Suffolk continues to be a safe place in which to live, work, travel and invest."
She suggested the money could help the constabulary devote extra resources and technology to victim services, an area the inspectorate recommended for improvement.
The survey will close at 09:00 GMT on 26 January and the police and crime panel will decide whether to approve Mr Passmore's final proposal the next day.
The Home Office has been approached for comment.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk