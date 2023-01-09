Collection of wild bird eggs seized by Halesworth police

The eggs that were stolenSuffolk Police
Suffolk Police said the haul of eggs was seized in the Halesworth area on Friday

A large egg collection containing rare bird of prey species such as hen harrier and osprey has been seized by police.

Suffolk Police said the haul was found in the Halesworth area on Friday.

It said it was an "eggcellent result" from its rural, wildlife and heritage policing team "albeit a shame to see such a large collection".

All wild birds, their eggs, nests and chicks, are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.

RSPB
Hen harriers can be found around the British coast in the winter and are full-time residents of some moorland habitats
Suffolk Police
The collection contained rare species, including hen harrier and osprey, police said

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics