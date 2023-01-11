Haverhill boy, 16, dies after stabbing in car park
- Published
A 16-year-old boy has died after being stabbed in a car park.
Suffolk Police said the incident happened in the car park next to Strasbourg Square in Haverhill at about 15:00 GMT on Monday.
The force said an altercation was reported to have taken place between two teenage boys and named the victim as Harley Barfield from the town.
A 16-year-old boy from the Haverhill area, arrested on Monday, was now being questioned as a murder suspect.
Harley was initially taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, before being transferred to the city's Royal Papworth Hospital.
Police said he died this morning.
On Tuesday, officers obtained a warrant that granted them more time to question the other youth, who was initially arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
The warrant was due to expire at 04:35 GMT on Thursday.
The force said: "Detectives understand that both parties were known to each other and as such, this is being treated as an isolated incident with no wider threat to the public."
It has appealed for anyone with information or video footage to contact officers.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk