Haverhill murder inquiry: Boy, 16, died from stab wound to heart

Harley BarfieldFamily via Suffolk Police
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of Harley Barfield (pictured), who was the same age

A teenager died after being stabbed in the heart, a a post-mortem examination has found.

Harley Barfield,16, suffered multiple stab and puncture wounds in a car park in Haverhill on Monday, Suffolk Police said.

He died two days later in hospital in Cambridge.

A 16-year-old boy charged with his murder, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been remanded until a plea hearing on 10 March.

A provisional trial date has been set for 19 June.

The incident happened close to Strasbourg Square in Haverhill

