Haverhill murder inquiry: Boy, 16, died from stab wound to heart
- Published
A teenager died after being stabbed in the heart, a a post-mortem examination has found.
Harley Barfield,16, suffered multiple stab and puncture wounds in a car park in Haverhill on Monday, Suffolk Police said.
He died two days later in hospital in Cambridge.
A 16-year-old boy charged with his murder, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been remanded until a plea hearing on 10 March.
A provisional trial date has been set for 19 June.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.