Ipswich Borough Council project to improve shopping parades starts
Published
A project to improve a town's shopping parades has got under way.
Ipswich Borough Council said selected rows of shops were eligible for a grant of up to £250,000.
It said 13 locations, including Meredith Road on the Whitton estate and Hawthorn Drive in Chantry, had been identified for the first round of funding.
Independent retail owners were being asked to come forward with their ideas for improvements.
The council said the money had been made available thanks to £2.81m in Town Deal funding, provided as part of the government's investment plan to level up regions.
Azzouz El-Mahraoui, chairman of the Local Shopping Parades Task Force, said: "Improving the local shopping parades in Ipswich is a great and also welcome step towards improving the town, especially in the current economic environment.
"I believe that local businesses in the relevant areas will take advantage of this opportunity and create better community and shopping hubs."
The 13 Ipswich shopping parades eligible to bid for some of the first round of funding are:
- Cliff Lane
- Ellenbrook Green
- Felixstowe Road (around Derby Road junction)
- Garrick Way
- Hawthorn Drive
- Meredith Road
- Nacton Road (around Benacre Road junction)
- Penshurst Road
- Queen's Way
- Selkirk Road
- Ulster Avenue
- Wherstead Road/Austin Street
- Woodbridge Road (around Cauldwell Hall Road junction)
The council said it was anticipated that at least £1.5m would be allocated across these parades in the first round of funding.
Applicants have been asked to show support from other retailers on their parade and their local councillors.
The closing date for ideas is 19 February.
