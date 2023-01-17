Marcus Stewart artwork sells in minutes for MND charity
- Published
Artwork celebrating an ex-Ipswich Town player who has motor neurone disease (MND) sold out in minutes in aid of a charity that raises research funds.
Marcus Stewart, now aged 50, was the Premier League's second top goalscorer in 2000-01, the year newly-promoted Ipswich qualified for the Uefa cup.
Artist Brad Lloyd depicted the striker in a "Roy of the Rovers" style and sold 10 signed editions in 25 minutes.
"I'm really pleased, it's raised £250 just like that," said Mr Lloyd.
"I wished I had charged more!"
In the premier league 01 season Marcus Stewart scored more goals than Thierry Henry. It was an absolute pleasure to meet him tonight and donate some artwork to raise money for MND. I have some signed prints that will be available soon with all profits going to @DarbyRimmerMND pic.twitter.com/6FOtGhmJ4X— Glory Days Artwork 🌳 (@ArtworkDays) January 13, 2023
The Ipswich fan's comic strip-style artwork, which was signed by Stewart, centres on the triumphant player punching the air after his crucial equaliser in the 1999-2000 play-off semi-final.
"It was one of his best games," said Brad Lloyd.
"We were losing 2-0 away from home to Bolton Wanderer, he scored two goals - world class goals - and got us back in the game."
"What Marcus did was something straight out of a comic book, real Roy of the Rovers stuff that was the inspiration behind this piece.
"It's a honour to help raise money for MND research and show Marcus that he is not alone.
"What a guy, what a player and what a fighter."
Town's dreams of promotion were secured against Barnsley in the play-off final at Wembley, when Stewart scored again.
He also played for Bristol Rovers, Huddersfield Town and Sunderland, and returned to Portman Road as a special guest for the team's game against Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.
He told BBC Radio Suffolk's Mark Murphy the support had been "overwhelming" since being diagnosed with MND, which affects nerves in the brain and the spinal cord and is a degenerative condition, for which there is no cure.
Stewart said it was during a workout he first noticed an issue after he lost grip in his left hand and "couldn't pick up a dumbbell".
"Once that it was confirmed it was MND, that was a tough week but since then I've just got on with life and living life normally."
Stewart has been raising money for the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation, including profits from the sale of his gloves and other accessories at Ipswich Town.
The sale of Lloyd's prints will also go the Foundation, with the artist hoping to raise further funds for the charity by depicting other memorable Ipswich Town moments.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk