Great Blakenham recycling yard fire engulfs 300 tonnes of scrap metal
Firefighters spent more than six hours bringing a fire at a recycling yard under control overnight.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to Sackers at Great Blakenham, near Ipswich, just after 23:00 GMT on Monday.
It said 300 tonnes of scrap metal and car shells were alight.
Crews from Ipswich, Needham Market, Stowmarket and Hadleigh brought the flames under control by 05:40 on Tuesday.
People living nearby were warned to keep their doors and windows closed due to smoke.
Eyewitness Ashley Smith, from the village, said: "The flames were going above the house and sometimes nearly twice the height of two houses."
