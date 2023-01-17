Ipswich's Westgate Street closed due to serious incident - police
A section of a town centre has been closed after a "serious incident", police said.
Suffolk Police officers were called to Westgate Street in Ipswich, close to Marks and Spencer and Primark, at 15:35 GMT, after reports a man was assaulted.
The ambulance service has also attended the scene and part of the street has been closed off.
The police force has appealed for anyone with information to contact officers on 101.
