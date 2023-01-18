Ipswich stabbing: Man, 18, dies after town centre incident
- Published
An 18-year-old man has died after being stabbed in what police believe was a "targeted attack".
Suffolk Police said it was called to Westgate Street in Ipswich at 15:35 GMT on Tuesday, to reports of an assault.
The force said it was looking for two male suspects who were seen to leave the scene.
A Section 60 order was implemented just before 17:00 for a period of 24-hours. This provides officers with additional powers to stop and search.
The ambulance service also attended the scene and the street was closed off between Cornhill and Museum Street, taking in Marks & Spencer and Primark.
Numerous police units were sent to search the area for the suspects, including armed officers and a helicopter from the National Police Air Service.
Officers said one suspect headed towards Providence Street and the other was seen to be heading towards the Cornhill.
A section of the main shopping area remains cordoned off.
The police force has appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
Det Ch Insp Matthew Connick said: "This was a brazen attack in the town centre which will have caused great distress to anyone who witnessed it.
"Whilst inquiries are at an early stage, we believe this to be a targeted attack."
He added there would be an increased police presence in the town over the coming days to provide reassurance to local residents and businesses.
"We know that many people would have witnessed this attack and we urge you to make contact with us," he said.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk