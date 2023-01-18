Haverhill murder inquiry: Family pays tribute to Harley Barfield
- Published
The family of a 16-year-old boy who died after being stabbed in the heart in a town car park has paid tribute to him.
Harley Barfield suffered multiple stab and puncture wounds in a car park in Haverhill, Suffolk, on 9 January and died in hospital two days later.
A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with murder.
Harley's family said their hearts were "broken" and would "never be the same".
His mum Bernice said he had the "biggest smile" and an "infectious" laugh.
"Harley's life will not be vain and I couldn't be prouder to call him my son," she said.
His older sister Destiny said Harley was the "biggest character in the room".
"There are so many things that made Harley him. He was the bravest, strongest boy and a credit to us all and I'm beyond proud of him," she added.
Harley also leaves his dad Darryl, brothers Jack and Harrison and brother-in-law James.
The teenager charged with his murder has been remanded until a plea hearing on 10 March.
A provisional trial date has been set for 19 June.
