Man in his 80s dies in two-vehicle crash near Chevington
- Published
A man in his 80s has died in a crash involving two cars.
The collision happened on the A143 near Chevington, Suffolk, at about 18:00 GMT on Wednesday.
Suffolk Police said it involved a silver Suzuki and a silver BMW. The Suzuki driver died at the scene.
His passenger, a woman in her 80s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to West Suffolk Hospital, Bury St Edmunds. The driver of the BMW, a woman in her 50s, received minor injuries.
Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage to get in touch.
