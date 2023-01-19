Suffolk Police granted additional powers after Ipswich stab death
- Published
Police have been granted additional powers after an 18-year-old man was stabbed to death in a town centre in broad daylight.
Suffolk Police said a Section 60 order has been put in place in Ipswich until 17:45 GMT on Friday, after a previous order expired.
The order provides officers with additional powers to stop and search people without reasonable grounds.
The force said it was still looking for two suspects in Tuesday's stabbing.
An 18-year-old man died after what police believe was a "targeted attack" in Westgate Street at 15:35 on Tuesday.
The force said two suspects were seen to leave the scene, with one heading towards Providence Street and the other heading towards the Cornhill.
Supt Andy Martin said: "Following the expiration of the Section 60 authority covering Ipswich at 17:00, a new authority covering a reduced area was granted at 17:45 today, and will expire in 24 hours.
"This has been granted after very careful consideration and scrutiny, and will continue to support proactive policing within the town.
"I want to thank the public for their continued support and understanding, Section 60s are used in very limited circumstances and always balanced against the public interest."
The force has also set up a mobile police station in the Cornhill, which will be opening from 10:00 until 22:00.
"Members of the public are encouraged to use the opportunity to speak to local officers either about the incident or any other concerns they may have," the force said.
