Ipswich fatal stabbing: Police name 18-year-old victim
- Published
Police have named an 18-year-old man who died after he was stabbed four times in Ipswich town centre.
Raymond James Quigley, known as James, from Wymondham, Norfolk, died at the scene in what police have described as a "targeted attack" in Westgate Street at 15:35 GMT on Tuesday.
A post-mortem examination showed he died as a result of four stab wounds to the torso.
Suffolk Police said efforts to identify and locate two suspects were ongoing.
It said two males were seen to leave the area, with one heading towards Providence Street, between Marks & Spencer and Clarks, and the other heading towards the Cornhill.
A Section 60 order was put in place in Ipswich lasting until 17:45 GMT on Friday, after a previous order expired.
The order provides police officers with additional powers to stop and search people without reasonable grounds.
Wider concerns have been raised about the attack, which happened in daylight on a main shopping street.
The business group Ipswich Central said the death "must be a huge wake up call to the chief constable, the police and crime commissioner and all involved in keeping our town centre safe".
Police have appealed for witnesses.
