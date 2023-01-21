Ipswich town centre fatal stabbing: Two arrested

Raymond James Quigley, known as James, from Wymondham, NorfolkSuffolk Police
Raymond James Quigley, known as James, from Wymondham, Norfolk, died in what police described as a "targeted attack"

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murdering an 18-year-old man who died in a town centre stabbing.

Raymond James Quigley, known as James, from Wymondham, Norfolk, died at the scene in Westgate Street, Ipswich at 15:35 GMT on Tuesday.

Suffolk Police said a 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man, both from Ipswich, had also been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Post-mortem tests showed Mr Quigley died from four stab wounds.

The arrested pair remain in custody for questioning, police said.

