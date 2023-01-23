Suffolk Police given more time to question Ipswich murder suspects
- Published
Police have been given more time to question two teenagers arrested after an 18-year-old was stabbed to death in a town centre in broad daylight.
Raymond James Quigley, known as James, from Wymondham, Norfolk, died in Westgate Street, Ipswich, on Tuesday.
On Sunday, an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy, both from Ipswich, were arrested on suspicion of murder and suspicion of attempted murder.
Officers have been granted an extra 36 hours to question the pair.
The warrant for further detention will expire in the early hours of Tuesday.
Suffolk Police said the attack happened at about 15:35 GMT when the victim was approached by two males and stabbed before they fled in different directions along one of the town's main shopping streets.
A post-mortem examination concluded Mr Quigley died as a result of four stab wounds to the torso.
The force continued to appeal for information and has set up a mobile police station on the Cornhill.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk