Unexploded WW2 device found in Mildenhall basement

A bomb disposal team removed the device from the basement, police said

Residents were evacuated from their homes after an unexploded World War Two device was found in a basement, police said.

Suffolk Police said the device was found in the Isleham Marina area of Mildenhall on Monday.

The force said it was "dealing with a historic unexploded WWII ordnance device".

A bomb disposal team attended and removed the object before residents were allowed to return to their homes.

The force shared photos of the item on Twitter and said: "Not what you expect to find in your basement."

A 50m (164ft) cordon was put in place after the discovery

