Ipswich stabbing: Teens in court over murder of Raymond James Quigley
- Published
Two teenagers charged with murder over the stabbing of an 18-year-old in a town centre have appeared in court.
Raymond James Quigley, known as James, from Wymondham, Norfolk, was attacked in Westgate Street, Ipswich, at 15:35 GMT on 17 January.
Ipswich magistrates remanded Alfie Hammett, 18, from Rushmere St Andrew, and a 17-year-old boy, to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday.
They also face a charge of possession of an offensive weapon in public.
A post-mortem examination found Mr Quigley died of four stab wounds to the torso.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.