Suffolk Police to increase officer visibility in Ipswich
- Published
Police presence in a town where a man was fatally stabbed during the day would be increased, a force said.
Raymond James Quigley, 18, from Wymondham, Norfolk, died following the attack in Westgate Street, Ipswich, at 15:35 GMT on 17 January.
Alfie Hammett, 18, from Rushmere St Andrew, and a 17-year-old boy have been charged with murder.
Area Supt Andy Martin, from Suffolk Police, said there would be "significant changes" in the town.
A post-mortem examination found Mr Quigley, known as James, died after he was stabbed in the torso four times.
Supt Martin said the "brazen attack" during daylight hours had hit people in the town as it was "not something we are used to seeing in Ipswich".
He said, however, "what we see in Ipswich is not on the level that we see in comparable towns".
Supt Martin said Suffolk Police had already reviewed its visibility in the town ahead of Christmas and, with the opening of the new police and fire station on Princes Street last summer, had put in place "a number of significant steps".
He said: "The bonus of putting up Princes Street is really quick access into the centre of town, the premises gives us the scope to have what we need in order to deliver that and I think we should see some significant changes over the coming weeks.
"Regretfully, the incident still happened on Tuesday; we're at the early stages of that visibility plan."
The plan included having a team based at the new station and a dedicated community engagement officer, Supt Martin said.
The two charged with Mr Quigley's murder appeared before magistrates on Tuesday and are due at Ipswich Crown Court later.
They also face a charge of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk