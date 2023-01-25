Ipswich stabbing: Pair in crown court over town centre attack
- Published
Two teenagers charged with murder over the fatal stabbing of an 18-year-old man have appeared before a judge.
Raymond James Quigley, known as James, from Wymondham, Norfolk, was attacked in Westgate Street, Ipswich, at 15:35 GMT on Tuesday, 17 January.
Ipswich Crown Court remanded Alfie Hammett, 18, from Rushmere St Andrew, and a 17-year-old boy, in custody until their next appearance in April.
Meanwhile, Mr Quigley's family paid tribute to him.
On an online fundraising page in aid of his funeral, they said their family would "never be the same without him, he shined as bright as any star".
A post-mortem examination found Mr Quigley died of four stab wounds to the torso.
Mr Hammett attended the hearing before Judge Martyn Levett in person while the 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared via video link.
The pair also face a charge of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
They are due back at the same court on 14 April.
A provisional trial date of 10 July was set.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk