Felixstowe School closes after crash on A14 near Ipswich
A Suffolk school has had to shut after a crash on the A14 led to staff being stuck in queues and unable to attend.
The two-vehicle collision happened at the Seven Hills interchange, east of Ipswich, at about 07:00 GMT.
With part of the road due to be closed into the afternoon, Felixstowe School said it did not have safe staffing levels and was contacting parents.
Highways England said there were long delays approaching the closure and along local roads in the Ipswich area.
