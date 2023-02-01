Strikes: Thousands of teachers in Suffolk walk out
Dozens of schools across Suffolk are closed or partially shut as teachers take part in strikes.
It is the first of seven days of industrial action organised by the National Education Union (NEU) following a vote by members.
Teachers say they want to be paid in line with inflation and for schools to be better funded.
The government's Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said "inflation-busting pay rises" were not realistic.
Suffolk County Council said individual schools would be making their own arrangements if they had staff taking part in the action.
The union said it expected about 4,000 of its members across the county to walk out.
'Budgets underfunded'
At St Edmund's Catholic Primary School in Bury St Edmunds, just four out of 14 classes remain open, along with its special educational needs unit.
Only three out of seven classes are open at its sister school, St Joseph's.
Maria Kemble, head teacher at St Edmund's, said: "The last three or four years, budgets have become increasingly underfunded and every day we are making really difficult decisions about whether we buy resources, can we afford staff, and that has a huge impact on their workload."
A rally has also taken place in the centre in Ipswich.
However, Ipswich dad Philip Sutton, a parent of 11-year-old twins, raised concerns about the strike action.
"I'm worried about my kids. They've already suffered so much due to the Covid situation and now more days," he said.
Ms Keegan told BBC Breakfast: "Inflation is there, it's a spike, it's obviously affecting everybody in the country, we understand that, but the most important thing for us to do as a government is to get inflation down so that everybody feels better off.
"We cannot risk fuelling inflation with inflation-busting pay rises."
It was expected to be the largest day of industrial action in a decade with civil servants, train and bus drivers and university lecturers also striking.
