Special Olympics: Lowestoft gymnastic trio makes up half of GB squad
- Published
A trio from a town's gymnastics club will make up half of Great Britain's team at the Special Olympics in Germany this summer.
Teenagers Jack, Grace and Simon have qualified for the competition after spending years training at Waveney Gymnastics Club in Lowestoft, Suffolk.
The Special Olympics is held around the world for adult and child athletes with learning disabilities.
Simon, 14, said: "I never thought I'd get this far, but I'm proud."
The Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023 runs from 17-23 June and will feature more than 7,000 athletes from about 190 countries.
Great Britain will send a team of around 150 athletes, coaches and support staff.
Jack, Grace and Simon each need £2,500 for their trips and have launched online fundraisers.
Ellen Row, from the club, said it had held fundraising events such as raffles and the county's set-up for the sport had also donated money.
"It's a bit of mission to get all the funds raised," she said.
"They've worked hard and they've trained long enough for this, so they definitely deserve to go.
"We're very proud of them - I've taught them for a long while and this will be the pinnacle of their career."
Fourteen-year-old Grace, from Reedham in Norfolk, started training at the gym eight years ago.
"To come this far and now I'm doing it is just amazing... [it's] just showing the world what you can actually do," she said.
"If you do have a disability or don't, we're all the same. I'm very happy."
The trio has formed a close bond and they will travel together to Stuttgart where hey will be put into divisions based on athletic abilities before moving on to Berlin.
Jack, 17, trains at his home-town gym three times a week for two-and-half hours each session.
"It's got amazing people and a good atmosphere," he said of the club.
"I am excited for Berlin - I can't wait, it's going to be amazing experience."
Head coach Alex Row said Waveney Gymnastics Club had been recognised as one of the best in the country for helping athletes with disabilities.
He said he thought there were a number of reasons for its gymnasts being successful.
"The coaching staff get to know them as individuals and make sure they can get the best out of the sport, and also the facility," said Mr Row.
"We like to think about adapting sessions to suit individual needs."
Competitors take part in 26 Olympic-type sports ahead of a closing ceremony staged at the landmark Brandenburg Gate.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk