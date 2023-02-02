Lorry gets stuck in centre of Woodbridge after A12 diversion
A lorry became stuck in a historic market town after diversions were put in place due to roadworks.
The truck tried to drive through Woodbridge, Suffolk after leaving the A12 on Tuesday.
Emergency gas works by operator Cadent Gas has led to a closure of the A12 at Woodbridge until 7 February.
Suffolk County Council warned that unofficial diversions may not be suitable for larger vehicles.
A police spokeswoman said the force were called at 13:30 GMT on Tuesday to reports of an HGV lorry blocking the road at Market Hill.
Police shut the road near the Anchor Pub to allow the driver to turn the truck around.
Officers also assisted with managing traffic and the road reopened by 14:30.
A spokesman for Suffolk County Council said: "The official diversion route is A14, A140, A1120 and A12.
"This route was agreed as it was suitable for all vehicle sizes. Obviously, people can use alternative, shorter routes however these might not be suitable for HGVs."
Woodbridge Town Council has been contacted for comment.
