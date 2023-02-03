Ipswich Hospital's maternity unit reinstates gas and air after concerns
- Published
A hospital has reintroduced gas and air to its maternity unit after suspending it due to safety concerns.
Ipswich Hospital stopped offering the pain relief in December after finding high levels of residual nitrous oxide in delivery suites.
The trust said new ventilation units were in place as well as "constant monitoring systems".
A spokesman said the hospital was "very pleased" to be able to "safely offer" nitrous oxide to pregnant people.
About 50% of people use gas and air to help them give birth, according to Dr Giles Thorpe, chief nurse at East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the hospital.
Dr Thorpe added that it was the trust's "responsibility" to ensure that it was compliant with gas and air - nitrous oxide - levels in the atmosphere of the delivery suites, as set out by the Health and Safety Executive.
"We needed to improve ventilation in all birthing rooms and the delivery suite at Ipswich and [we] have now done this," he said.
"We are very appreciative of the support and patience of women and pregnant people, and their families, as we worked towards putting these ventilation units in at Ipswich maternity unit."
