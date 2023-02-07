Banksy seagull covered up on side of building
A mural of a seagull painted by Banksy as part of the artist's Great British Spraycation has been covered up.
The gull mural on the side of a house in Lowestoft, Suffolk appeared in August 2021.
It was painted next to a skip, which formed part of the artwork, that was recently removed to deter fly-tipping.
East Suffolk Council said the building was privately owned but it was understood renovation works were taking place which was why scaffolding and a screen were covering the mural.