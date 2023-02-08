Lidgate: Village public house The Star damaged by fire
A Grade II listed village public house has been damaged by fire.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to The Star in Lidgate, near Newmarket, at 13:05 GMT on Tuesday, to reports of a fire on the first floor.
The blaze was brought under control within two hours, the fire service said.
A spokeswoman for the fire service said the cause of the fire was an accident and it is not being treated as suspicious.
However, an investigation is under way, she said.
Six crews attended the incident, with support from Cambridge, Haverhill, Wickhambrook and Newmarket.
The fire broke out in a 10 metre by five metre (32ft by 16ft) area of the first floor, with firefighters having to cut away parts of the property to check for further spread, the spokeswoman added.
There were no reported injuries.
