Historic Rougham Airfield to shut in May after land owners end agreement
- Published
Aircraft owners have been told they must vacate an historic airfield when the lease runs out in May.
Rougham Estates, which owns Rougham Airfield near Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk wrote to owners saying the airfield licence will not be renewed.
The airfield was built and used by the US Air Force bomber groups during World War Two and housed up to 3,000 personnel.
The estate refused to comment until a meeting was held on 16 February.
In a letter Rougham Estate said all light aircraft and structures on the property must be removed by 31 May.
The letter also said that beyond this date "we will no longer be maintaining the airstrip for aircraft".
Chris Shepperd Rose who owns and runs Skyward Flight School from the site, said: "I was rather disappointed, mainly because my team of instructors and staff at Skyward have worked very hard for 10 years to build up a thriving flying school."
"They said that there's not enough money in operating it as an airfield and it's just much better for them to plough the field," he added.
He said: "When you consider how many students are in the middle of learning to fly, it's caused a tremendous headache. But we are quite determined we might find somewhere else or maybe they will change their mind."
