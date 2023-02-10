A143 in Suffolk closed as glass pane shattered across road
- Published
A "poorly secured load" caused a large sheet of glass to be shattered and strewn across an A- road.
Suffolk Police the glass covered both lanes of the A143 at Stuston, near Diss, on Wednesday.
They said the nearby A140 also had to be closed in both directions while the glass was cleared.
"A big thank you (not) to the irresponsible driver," officers said in a Facebook post. They did thank a lorry driver who stopped to help clear up.
