Fire crews tackle blaze at recycling plant in Great Blakenham
A fire has started at a recycling plant and fire crews have advised neighbours to keep doors and windows closed due to smoke.
The fire at Gipping Lane, Great Blakenham, near Ipswich, began just after 03:00GMT.
A nearby train line runs parallel to the recycling plant and services were suspended due to potential hazards but have since restarted "under caution".
Network Rail said it was monitoring the situation closely.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said fire crews remained on site.
Ian Mallett, from Suffolk Fire and Rescue, said: "As the fire is contained within the boundary, we will work with the site operators to extinguish the fire during the day."
He warned it could be a lengthy process to extinguish the fire.
At its height some 18 crews were in attendance.
