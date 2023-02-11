Fire crews tackle blaze at recycling plant in Great Blakenham

Fire crews using jets to put out fireAndy Smith
The fire at the recycling plant began at about 03:00 GMT

A fire has started at a recycling plant and fire crews have advised neighbours to keep doors and windows closed due to smoke.

The fire at Gipping Lane, Great Blakenham, near Ipswich, began just after 03:00GMT.

A nearby train line runs parallel to the recycling plant and services were suspended due to potential hazards but have since restarted "under caution".

Network Rail said it was monitoring the situation closely.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said fire crews remained on site.

Andy Smith
A drone was used to help fire commanders assess the fire and prevent it from spreading
Andy Smith
Train services were suspended initially as a precaution because the nearby train line runs parallel to the recycling plant

Ian Mallett, from Suffolk Fire and Rescue, said: "As the fire is contained within the boundary, we will work with the site operators to extinguish the fire during the day."

He warned it could be a lengthy process to extinguish the fire.

At its height some 18 crews were in attendance.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.