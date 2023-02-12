Prince William surprises Ipswich hospital staff with visit

Staff at Ipswich Hospital with Prince WilliamESNEFT
The Prince of Wales delighted staff working at Ipswich Hospital, posing for photos with several during his surprise visit

Prince William made a private informal visit to a hospital where he met staff working in accident and emergency.

The future king dropped into Ipswich Hospital where he "thanked staff and found out more about our local NHS", the trust said on social media.

One Tweet said: "I would have pressed and ironed my uniform till it can stand on it's own if I'd known The Prince William is coming."

The prince posed for photos with staff who had not been told he was visiting.

ESNEFT
Prince William spoke to staff at the hospital's accident and emergency department durig his visit on Friday

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.