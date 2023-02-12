Prince William surprises Ipswich hospital staff with visit
- Published
Prince William made a private informal visit to a hospital where he met staff working in accident and emergency.
The future king dropped into Ipswich Hospital where he "thanked staff and found out more about our local NHS", the trust said on social media.
One Tweet said: "I would have pressed and ironed my uniform till it can stand on it's own if I'd known The Prince William is coming."
The prince posed for photos with staff who had not been told he was visiting.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.