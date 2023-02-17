Two HMP Highpoint prison officers arrested in corruption probe
- Published
Two prison officers at HMP Highpoint in Suffolk have been arrested as part of a corruption investigation, police said..
Officers arrested two women, aged in their 20s, were arrested on suspicion of misconduct in a public office on Thursday.
The operation related to one person taking banned goods into wings within the prison, police said.
Following police questioning the women have been bailed.
Digital devices were also seized at the prison, near Haverhill, and will be examined by specialist investigators.
Det Sgt Steve Morrison, from the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit, said: "These arrests form part of an investigation into corruption within the prison estate. Our inquiries are ongoing.
"We work closely with Her Majesty's Prison and Probation Service and all prisons across the region to tackle this issue, and we'll continue to target those looking to act illegally."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk