Kelsale: Donkeys 'saved' from unexploded WW2 device
- Published
A drove of donkeys was helped to safety by police after an unexploded World War Two device was found on a farm.
Officers were called to the discovery in Kelsale, near Saxmundham, Suffolk, on Sunday at about 13:00 GMT when a farmer unearthed the item.
Suffolk Police's Sentinel team moved the donkeys before putting a cordon in place.
An Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal team sent from Colchester confirmed the item was a flare and removed it.
A post on Facebook said the two officers "leapt into action heroically and saved a herd of donkeys from impending doom".
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.